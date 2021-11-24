Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties has filed plans for a 650-unit apartment property in Arlington, Va The property would be developed on the site of the former 102-room Americana Hotel that JBG Smith bought last year That deal included an adjacent parking...
REJournalscom Emrik SV, a 202-unit apartment property in Shoreview, Minn, has been completed by a venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners, both of Minneapolis The four-story property, at 4043 Chatsworth St N, got underway in 2019 It has one-, two-...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hillwood Development Co is planning the Harrison Commerce Center, a 535,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Dallas developer will build the property on a speculative basis at the corner of Simonson...
Hartford Business Journal Jones Street Investment Partners has paid $717 million, or $286,800/unit, for the 250-unit Tannery apartment property in Glastonbury, Conn, about six miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Boston investment manager bought...
Crain’s New York Business The Feil Organization has filed plans for a 421-unit apartment property at 356 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The 43-story building will have 73 parking spots and about 100,000 square feet of commercial space Feil has begun...
Ladder Capital Finance has provided $59 million of mortgage debt against the Film Factory, a recently completed mixed-use building with 141,000 square feet in the Maspeth section of Queens, NY The short-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Bisnow A venture of Network Realty Partners and USAA Real Estate is breaking ground next year on a 106-room hotel in Washington, DC The property will sit on a courtyard between two office buildings with a combined 630,650 square feet at 899 and 999...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...