Log In or Subscribe to read more
One Stop Management LLC has paid $47 million, or $236/sf, for a pair of neighboring retail centers with 198,885 square feet in Miami Gardens, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the two properties, Miami Gardens Shopping Plaza, at 4500-4698...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has agreed to sell the 30 apartment properties with some 10,000 units owned by its Greystar Equity Partners IX fund to Ivanhoe Cambridge for roughly $36 billion The Charleston, SC, investment manager in 2017 had raised...
Commercial Observer Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $23 million, or $20909/sf, for the 110,000-square-foot Northridge at Westfields industrial complex in Chantilly, Va The Miami company bought the property from Strategic Capital Partners of...
Crain’s New York Business The Feil Organization has filed plans for a 421-unit apartment property at 356 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The 43-story building will have 73 parking spots and about 100,000 square feet of commercial space Feil has begun...
Commercial Observer Scale Lending has provided $685 million of construction financing for the 165-unit apartment project at 210 Clarkson Ave in Brooklyn, NY, that’s being developed by K2 Real Estate Partners The loan was arranged by Meridian...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $516 million, or $280,434/unit, for Cantala, a 184-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from Investors Capital Group of Seattle, which...
The California investment manager has broadened its focus to include apartment properties in the Southeastern United States, which has been enjoying a mass in-migration of people and businesses It's purchased properties in North Carolina and Florida...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $3975 million, or $334,033/unit, for Ocean Villas, a 119-unit apartment property in Oxnard, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment and management firm purchased the property from Montgomery Partners of Mill Valley,...
Commercial Observer Bonaventure has paid $776 million for two apartment properties with a combined 294 units in Virginia The Alexandria, Va, company paid $255 million, or $271,277/unit, for the 94-unit Messenger Place in Manassas, Va, and $521...