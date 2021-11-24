Log In or Subscribe to read more
One Stop Management LLC has paid $47 million, or $236/sf, for a pair of neighboring retail centers with 198,885 square feet in Miami Gardens, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the two properties, Miami Gardens Shopping Plaza, at 4500-4698...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has agreed to sell the 30 apartment properties with some 10,000 units owned by its Greystar Equity Partners IX fund to Ivanhoe Cambridge for roughly $36 billion The Charleston, SC, investment manager in 2017 had raised...
Commercial Observer Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $23 million, or $20909/sf, for the 110,000-square-foot Northridge at Westfields industrial complex in Chantilly, Va The Miami company bought the property from Strategic Capital Partners of...
Hartford Business Journal Jones Street Investment Partners has paid $717 million, or $286,800/unit, for the 250-unit Tannery apartment property in Glastonbury, Conn, about six miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Boston investment manager bought...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $516 million, or $280,434/unit, for Cantala, a 184-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager purchased the property from Investors Capital Group of Seattle, which...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $3975 million, or $334,033/unit, for Ocean Villas, a 119-unit apartment property in Oxnard, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment and management firm purchased the property from Montgomery Partners of Mill Valley,...
Commercial Observer Bonaventure has paid $776 million for two apartment properties with a combined 294 units in Virginia The Alexandria, Va, company paid $255 million, or $271,277/unit, for the 94-unit Messenger Place in Manassas, Va, and $521...
MileHileCREcom Broe Real Estate Group has paid $3325 million, or $12788/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot Briargate Center in Colorado Springs, Colo The Denver investor purchased the three-building office property from an undisclosed seller that was...
Kohan Retail Investment Group, the most prolific buyer of malls backing distressed CMBS loans, has paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia The property, previously owned by Simon Property Group, had been encumbered by a...