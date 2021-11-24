Log In or Subscribe to read more
One Stop Management LLC has paid $47 million, or $236/sf, for a pair of neighboring retail centers with 198,885 square feet in Miami Gardens, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, investor bought the two properties, Miami Gardens Shopping Plaza, at 4500-4698...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has agreed to sell the 30 apartment properties with some 10,000 units owned by its Greystar Equity Partners IX fund to Ivanhoe Cambridge for roughly $36 billion The Charleston, SC, investment manager in 2017 had raised...
Commercial Observer Adler Real Estate Partners has paid $23 million, or $20909/sf, for the 110,000-square-foot Northridge at Westfields industrial complex in Chantilly, Va The Miami company bought the property from Strategic Capital Partners of...
Hartford Business Journal Jones Street Investment Partners has paid $717 million, or $286,800/unit, for the 250-unit Tannery apartment property in Glastonbury, Conn, about six miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Boston investment manager bought...
The California investment manager has broadened its focus to include apartment properties in the Southeastern United States, which has been enjoying a mass in-migration of people and businesses It's purchased properties in North Carolina and Florida...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $3975 million, or $334,033/unit, for Ocean Villas, a 119-unit apartment property in Oxnard, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment and management firm purchased the property from Montgomery Partners of Mill Valley,...
Commercial Observer Bonaventure has paid $776 million for two apartment properties with a combined 294 units in Virginia The Alexandria, Va, company paid $255 million, or $271,277/unit, for the 94-unit Messenger Place in Manassas, Va, and $521...
MileHileCREcom Broe Real Estate Group has paid $3325 million, or $12788/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot Briargate Center in Colorado Springs, Colo The Denver investor purchased the three-building office property from an undisclosed seller that was...
Kohan Retail Investment Group, the most prolific buyer of malls backing distressed CMBS loans, has paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia The property, previously owned by Simon Property Group, had been encumbered by a...