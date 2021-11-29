Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Financial Partners has bought Sabre Centre I, a 101,940-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $29 million, or about $28448/sf G&C Sabre Investors of Boca Raton was the seller The property...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management has bought the 358,000-square-foot Lowe’s Global Technology Center in Charlotte, NC, for $318 million, or about $88827/sf The New York investment manager purchased the...
REJournalscom Mid-America Management Corp has acquired the Rickenbacker Exchange Building, a 102 million-square-foot industrial property in Commercial Point, Ohio The purchase price was not disclosed The Beechwood, Ohio, investment firm purchased...
Charlotte Business Journal Concordia Properties has bought the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $75 million, or about $165,198/unit The Lakewood, NJ, company acquired the complex, at 2332 Dunlavin Way, from JEM Holdings, a New...
Orlando Business Journal FoxRock Properties has paid $105 million, or about $22110/sf, for a six-story office building totaling 47,490 square feet in Orlando, Fla The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property, at 2 South Orange Ave, from MCO 2 South...
Multi-Housing News Related Midwest has broken ground on 900 Randolph, a 300-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The local developer is building the 43-story property at the corner of West Randolph and North Peoria...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has paid $50 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 100-unit apartment property at 340 Old River Road in Edgewater, NJ, across the Hudson River from Manhattan Waterton, a Chicago real...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Benchmark Pyramid has bought the recently built Hilton Garden Inn along San Antonio’s River Walk area The Boston company bought the 125-room property, at 408 East Hudson St, from an affiliate of...
Austin Business Journal AMAC Holdings has paid $619 million, or about $214,931/unit, for The Mont, a 288-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The New York company bought the complex through its AMAC Fund II investment vehicle The seller was...