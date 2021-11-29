Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Scale Lending has provided $685 million of construction financing for the 165-unit apartment project at 210 Clarkson Ave in Brooklyn, NY, that’s being developed by K2 Real Estate Partners The loan was arranged by Meridian...
Ladder Capital Finance has provided $59 million of mortgage debt against the Film Factory, a recently completed mixed-use building with 141,000 square feet in the Maspeth section of Queens, NY The short-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...
Union Labor Life Insurance Co has provided $204 million of construction financing for a 330-unit apartment property that a venture of Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors has proposed for Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...
Mesa West Capital has provided $160 million of financing against the 438-unit Sawyer Place apartment property in downtown Yonkers, NY The five-year, floating-rate loan allowed the property’s owner and developer, RXR Realty of New York, to...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Mountain View Capital has paid $8425 million, or $397,405/unit, for Point 21 Urban Flats, a 212-unit apartment property in downtown Denver The Boulder, Colo, developer purchased the property from an affiliate...