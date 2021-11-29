Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal GCP Realty is offering for sale the former Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 90-10 Ditmars Blvd in Queens, NY The New York company has hired Ripco Real Estate to market the 288-room property, which could sell for about $65 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sunstone Hotel Investors has tapped Eastdil Secured to market for sale two Chicago hotels totaling 725 rooms The properties, which are being offered as a package, are the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, formally has been placed on the sales market The 101 million-square-foot property and its neighbor, the 88,921-sf West Ridge Plaza power center, had served as collateral...
The Real Deal Wolk Properties is offering for sale the 95-unit apartment building at 740 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York company has hired JLL to market the property, which could trade for $55 million, or $578,947/unit The property, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group is offering for sale the Streets of Woodfield, a 693,000-square-foot shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill Eastdil Secured has the listing for the property, at 601 North Martingale Road, which is expected...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management is offering for sale a pair of office buildings with a combined 533,000 square feet in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired Newmark to market the buildings, which could sell for $300 million, or...
Commercial Observer A venture of Madison Capital and Lubert-Adler Partners is offering for sale the 171,590-square-foot office and retail building at 71 Fifth Ave in Manhattan CBRE has been tapped to market the property, which could sell for as much...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Nuveen Real Estate and the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global is offering for sale 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan CBRE has been hired to market the property, which...
Dallas Morning News Cushman & Wakefield is marking for sale the Lincoln Square retail complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas ShopCore Properties owns the nearly 500,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1983 and is more than 70...