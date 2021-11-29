Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brookfield has provided $1074 million of financing for the construction of Building 100, a 332,640-square-foot industrial property that Lincoln Equities Group and PCCP LLC are building at the Bayonne Logistics Center in Bayonne, NJ The loan was...
Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, has provided $62 million of financing to facilitate HH Fund’s purchase of Nine East 33rd St, a 157-unit student-housing property at the main entrance to the Johns Hopkins University campus in...
Commercial Observer Scale Lending has provided $685 million of construction financing for the 165-unit apartment project at 210 Clarkson Ave in Brooklyn, NY, that’s being developed by K2 Real Estate Partners The loan was arranged by Meridian...
Ladder Capital Finance has provided $59 million of mortgage debt against the Film Factory, a recently completed mixed-use building with 141,000 square feet in the Maspeth section of Queens, NY The short-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...
Union Labor Life Insurance Co has provided $204 million of construction financing for a 330-unit apartment property that a venture of Taconic Partners and National Real Estate Advisors has proposed for Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen...
South Florida Business Journal Wells Fargo Bank has provided $4078 million of construction financing for the development of a four-building industrial project totaling 380,000 square feet in Lake Park, Fla, about seven miles south of West Palm...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $41943 million of financing for Lone Star Fund’s acquisition of five hotels with 2,323 rooms for $540 million The bank is securitizing the loan, which has a two-year...