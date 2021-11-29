Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Related Midwest has broken ground on 900 Randolph, a 300-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The local developer is building the 43-story property at the corner of West Randolph and North Peoria...
REJournalscom Emrik SV, a 202-unit apartment property in Shoreview, Minn, has been completed by a venture of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners, both of Minneapolis The four-story property, at 4043 Chatsworth St N, got underway in 2019 It has one-, two-...
Cincinnati Business Courier Hillwood Development Co is planning the Harrison Commerce Center, a 535,000-square-foot industrial property in Harrison, Ohio The Dallas developer will build the property on a speculative basis at the corner of Simonson...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vizient has agreed to lease 112,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The health care company’s deal consists of about 100,000 sf of space that Uber had been offering up for...
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground on Village of Downers Grove, a 167-unit apartment property in Downers Grove, Ill The venture is building the property at 926 Maple Ave, about 25 miles west of Chicago It...
Haribo of America Inc has agreed to fully lease a 157,656-square-foot industrial building at Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, a 629,832-sf industrial property in Bristol, Wis, about 38 miles south of Milwaukee The candy manufacturer is taking its...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay about $305 million, or $23282/sf, for a 131,000-square-foot television studio in Chicago The Houston investment management firm is buying the property from R2 Cos, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
REJournalscom VanTrust Real Estate will break ground soon on the second building at the Altus Commerce Center in Altoona, Iowa The Kansas City, Mo, developer is constructing the 496,800-square-foot industrial building on a 75-acre site at NE 62nd...