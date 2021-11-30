Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Community Preservation Partners has paid $26 million, or $114,035/unit, for the Chandler Ridge Apartments, a 228-unit affordable-housing property in Raleigh, NC The Irvine, Calif, developer, which...
South Florida Business Journal Cemex USA has sold a 65,760-square-foot office complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $20377/sf The Mexico-based cement producer sold the property, which sits on 485 acres at 1501 Belvedere Road,...
ViacomCBS Inc has agreed to sell its CBS Studio Center property, with more than 1 million square feet on a 55-acre site in Los Angeles’ Studio City area, for $185 billion to a venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Financial Partners has bought Sabre Centre I, a 101,940-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $29 million, or about $28448/sf G&C Sabre Investors of Boca Raton was the seller The property...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management has bought the 358,000-square-foot Lowe’s Global Technology Center in Charlotte, NC, for $318 million, or about $88827/sf The New York investment manager purchased the...
Charlotte Business Journal White Oak Partners has bought the Matthews Square Apartments, a 350-unit complex in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Matthews, NC, for $925 million, or about $264,286/unit The Westerville, Ohio, company acquired the property...
REJournalscom Mid-America Management Corp has acquired the Rickenbacker Exchange Building, a 102 million-square-foot industrial property in Commercial Point, Ohio The purchase price was not disclosed The Beechwood, Ohio, investment firm purchased...
Charlotte Business Journal Concordia Properties has bought the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $75 million, or about $165,198/unit The Lakewood, NJ, company acquired the complex, at 2332 Dunlavin Way, from JEM Holdings, a New...
Orlando Business Journal FoxRock Properties has paid $105 million, or about $22110/sf, for a six-story office building totaling 47,490 square feet in Orlando, Fla The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property, at 2 South Orange Ave, from MCO 2 South...