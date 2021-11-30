Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thorofare Capital has provided $3414 million of financing to cover the land acquisition and predevelopment costs for a proposed 230-unit apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Culver City, Calif...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to Wrigleyville Lofts, a 120-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood The local developer broke ground on the property in the summer of 2020 The seven-story property,...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Seefried Industrial Properties and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property at the Visalia Industrial Park in Visalia, Calif Seefried, of Atlanta, and USAA, of San...
Denver Business Journal Prime West is planning to build Alloy Sunnyside, a 209-unit apartment property in Denver The local developer will build the property on a 08-acre-site at 4120 and 4158 North Jason St, about three miles north of the...
Washington Business Journal A venture of the Carr Cos and the Donohoe Cos plans to build a 380-unit apartment property at 5500 Wisconsin Ave in Chevy Chase, Md, a suburb of Washington, DC The Montgomery County, Md, Planning Board initially approved...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Benchmark Pyramid has bought the recently built Hilton Garden Inn along San Antonio’s River Walk area The Boston company bought the 125-room property, at 408 East Hudson St, from an affiliate of...
Austin Business Journal AMAC Holdings has paid $619 million, or about $214,931/unit, for The Mont, a 288-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The New York company bought the complex through its AMAC Fund II investment vehicle The seller was...
Austin Business Journal PlaceMKR LLC has bought the 97,311-square-foot La Frontera Plaza office building in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The Austin investor bought the property, at 2700 La Frontera Blvd, from Houghton Mifflin...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties has filed plans for a 650-unit apartment property in Arlington, Va The property would be developed on the site of the former 102-room Americana Hotel that JBG Smith bought last year That deal included an adjacent parking...