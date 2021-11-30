Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Eaton Vance has agreed to lease between 250,000 and 275,000 square feet of headquarters space at One Post Office Square, an 831,975-sf office building in Boston The investment company will occupy floors 14 through 20 at the...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has paid $50 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 100-unit apartment property at 340 Old River Road in Edgewater, NJ, across the Hudson River from Manhattan Waterton, a Chicago real...
Products Engineering Corp, a tool manufacturer, has agreed to lease 72,275 square feet at Sunset Distribution Center, a 101,280-sf industrial property in Brea, Calif The property, at 566 Vanguard Way, is owned by Link Logistics Real Estate CBRE...
Hartford Business Journal Jones Street Investment Partners has paid $717 million, or $286,800/unit, for the 250-unit Tannery apartment property in Glastonbury, Conn, about six miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Boston investment manager bought...
Crain’s New York Business The Feil Organization has filed plans for a 421-unit apartment property at 356 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The 43-story building will have 73 parking spots and about 100,000 square feet of commercial space Feil has begun...
Commercial Observer Scale Lending has provided $685 million of construction financing for the 165-unit apartment project at 210 Clarkson Ave in Brooklyn, NY, that’s being developed by K2 Real Estate Partners The loan was arranged by Meridian...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...
The Real Deal Camber Property Group has paid $105 million, or $343,137/unit, for a portfolio of three affordable-housing properties with a combined 306 units in New York City The New York company bought the portfolio from Omni New York, which had...