Bascom Group has paid $31 million, or $210,884/unit, for the 147-unit Sierra Point Apartments in Reno, Nev LoanCore provided financing for the Irvine, Calif, investment manager’s purchase The financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
South Florida Business Journal Cemex USA has sold a 65,760-square-foot office complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $20377/sf The Mexico-based cement producer sold the property, which sits on 485 acres at 1501 Belvedere Road,...
ViacomCBS Inc has agreed to sell its CBS Studio Center property, with more than 1 million square feet on a 55-acre site in Los Angeles’ Studio City area, for $185 billion to a venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Financial Partners has bought Sabre Centre I, a 101,940-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $29 million, or about $28448/sf G&C Sabre Investors of Boca Raton was the seller The property...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management has bought the 358,000-square-foot Lowe’s Global Technology Center in Charlotte, NC, for $318 million, or about $88827/sf The New York investment manager purchased the...
Charlotte Business Journal White Oak Partners has bought the Matthews Square Apartments, a 350-unit complex in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Matthews, NC, for $925 million, or about $264,286/unit The Westerville, Ohio, company acquired the property...
REJournalscom Mid-America Management Corp has acquired the Rickenbacker Exchange Building, a 102 million-square-foot industrial property in Commercial Point, Ohio The purchase price was not disclosed The Beechwood, Ohio, investment firm purchased...
Charlotte Business Journal Concordia Properties has bought the 454-unit Country Club Apartments in Charlotte, NC, for $75 million, or about $165,198/unit The Lakewood, NJ, company acquired the complex, at 2332 Dunlavin Way, from JEM Holdings, a New...
Orlando Business Journal FoxRock Properties has paid $105 million, or about $22110/sf, for a six-story office building totaling 47,490 square feet in Orlando, Fla The Quincy, Mass, company bought the property, at 2 South Orange Ave, from MCO 2 South...