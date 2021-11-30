Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Omega Therapeutics has leased 89,000 square feet at the 405,000-sf One Charles Park life-sciences and office complex in Cambridge, Mass The biotechnology company is moving into its space in December 2022 It will pay an initial rent of $115/sf...
The Real Deal A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has paid $50 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 100-unit apartment property at 340 Old River Road in Edgewater, NJ, across the Hudson River from Manhattan Waterton, a Chicago real...
Products Engineering Corp, a tool manufacturer, has agreed to lease 72,275 square feet at Sunset Distribution Center, a 101,280-sf industrial property in Brea, Calif The property, at 566 Vanguard Way, is owned by Link Logistics Real Estate CBRE...
Hartford Business Journal Jones Street Investment Partners has paid $717 million, or $286,800/unit, for the 250-unit Tannery apartment property in Glastonbury, Conn, about six miles southeast of Hartford, Conn The Boston investment manager bought...
Crain’s New York Business The Feil Organization has filed plans for a 421-unit apartment property at 356 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The 43-story building will have 73 parking spots and about 100,000 square feet of commercial space Feil has begun...
Commercial Observer Scale Lending has provided $685 million of construction financing for the 165-unit apartment project at 210 Clarkson Ave in Brooklyn, NY, that’s being developed by K2 Real Estate Partners The loan was arranged by Meridian...
Commercial Observer A group of lenders led by Bank Leumi has provided $95 million of financing for the construction of the 164-unit American Lions apartment project in Queens, NY Leumi Partners and Israeli Discount Bank were also part of the lending...
Commercial Observer Bank Hapoalim has provided $25 million of construction financing against the 27-unit residential condominium project at 219 Jay St in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Tankhouse, a Brooklyn developer, is...
The Real Deal Camber Property Group has paid $105 million, or $343,137/unit, for a portfolio of three affordable-housing properties with a combined 306 units in New York City The New York company bought the portfolio from Omni New York, which had...