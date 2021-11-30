Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Sares Regis Group has paid $123 million, or $408,637/unit, for Waterford RiNo, a 301-unit apartment property in Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Braddock and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Covenant Capital Group has paid $443 million, or $217,157/unit, for the 204-unit Vanguard Northlake apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager bought the property, which it...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Legacy Residential has bought the Tuscany Gardens Apartments, a 90-unit property in Miami for $1742 million, or about $193,556/unit Ases Realty of Coral Gables, Fla, sold the six-story complex,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Carlyle Group has paid $85 million, or $485,714/unit, for the 175-unit apartment property at 22-22 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the 11-story building from...
Chase Tower, a 477,772-square-foot office property in Milwaukee has changed hands for the second time since 2016 An affiliate of Group RMC has paid $3425 million, or $7169/sf, for the property, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal...
Bascom Group has paid $31 million, or $210,884/unit, for the 147-unit Sierra Point Apartments in Reno, Nev LoanCore provided financing for the Irvine, Calif, investment manager’s purchase The financing was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Community Preservation Partners has paid $26 million, or $114,035/unit, for the Chandler Ridge Apartments, a 228-unit affordable-housing property in Raleigh, NC The Irvine, Calif, developer, which...
South Florida Business Journal Cemex USA has sold a 65,760-square-foot office complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $134 million, or about $20377/sf The Mexico-based cement producer sold the property, which sits on 485 acres at 1501 Belvedere Road,...
ViacomCBS Inc has agreed to sell its CBS Studio Center property, with more than 1 million square feet on a 55-acre site in Los Angeles’ Studio City area, for $185 billion to a venture of Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital...