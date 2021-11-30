Log In or Subscribe to read more
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to Wrigleyville Lofts, a 120-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood The local developer broke ground on the property in the summer of 2020 The seven-story property,...
Dallas Morning News Sherwood Bedding has agreed to lease a 235,000-square-foot manufacturing center and warehouse property that’s being planned for Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The Orlando, Fla, company has signed a...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Seefried Industrial Properties and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property at the Visalia Industrial Park in Visalia, Calif Seefried, of Atlanta, and USAA, of San...
Signature Bank has lent $125 million to help fund the purchase, by a venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Edmond M Safra, of the 59,839 square feet of retail space at 530 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The venture bought the space, in the...
Denver Business Journal Prime West is planning to build Alloy Sunnyside, a 209-unit apartment property in Denver The local developer will build the property on a 08-acre-site at 4120 and 4158 North Jason St, about three miles north of the...
Washington Business Journal A venture of the Carr Cos and the Donohoe Cos plans to build a 380-unit apartment property at 5500 Wisconsin Ave in Chevy Chase, Md, a suburb of Washington, DC The Montgomery County, Md, Planning Board initially approved...
Brookfield has provided $1074 million of financing for the construction of Building 100, a 332,640-square-foot industrial property that Lincoln Equities Group and PCCP LLC are building at the Bayonne Logistics Center in Bayonne, NJ The loan was...
Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, has provided $62 million of financing to facilitate HH Fund’s purchase of Nine East 33rd St, a 157-unit student-housing property at the main entrance to the Johns Hopkins University campus in...
Bisnow JBG Smith Properties has filed plans for a 650-unit apartment property in Arlington, Va The property would be developed on the site of the former 102-room Americana Hotel that JBG Smith bought last year That deal included an adjacent parking...