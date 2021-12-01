Log In or Subscribe to read more
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $844 million, or $434,794/unit, for the 194-unit Eliot on Ocean apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The New York company bought the complex from Westbrook Partners, a New York investment...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $32 billion for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian REIT that owns a portfolio of 112 industrial properties with 38 million square feet scattered among 19 states The non-traded...
Commercial Observer THG Properties has paid $575 million, or about $328,571/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 175 units in New Jersey The Newark, NJ, company bought the portfolio from Morgan Properties, a King of Prussia, Pa,...
Denver Business Journal Sares Regis Group has paid $123 million, or $408,637/unit, for Waterford RiNo, a 301-unit apartment property in Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Braddock and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Covenant Capital Group has paid $443 million, or $217,157/unit, for the 204-unit Vanguard Northlake apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager bought the property, which it...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Legacy Residential has bought the Tuscany Gardens Apartments, a 90-unit property in Miami for $1742 million, or about $193,556/unit Ases Realty of Coral Gables, Fla, sold the six-story complex,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Black Lion Investment Group has sold the 120,474-square-foot Crystal Cove Commons retail and office complex in North Palm Beach, Fla, for $362 million, or about $30048/sf A venture of American...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Carlyle Group has paid $85 million, or $485,714/unit, for the 175-unit apartment property at 22-22 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the 11-story building from...
Chase Tower, a 477,772-square-foot office property in Milwaukee has changed hands for the second time since 2016 An affiliate of Group RMC has paid $3425 million, or $7169/sf, for the property, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal...