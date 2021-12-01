Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Promenade Shops at Centerra, a 493,160-square-foot retail center in Loveland, Colo, has had its appraised value increase by nearly a quarter, to $95 million That’s good news for investors in Natixis...
Kohan Retail Investment Group, the most prolific buyer of malls backing distressed CMBS loans, has paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia The property, previously owned by Simon Property Group, had been encumbered by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $9179 million CMBS loan against the Belden Village shopping mall in Canton, Ohio, has been granted a five-year term extension to July 2026 The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley I Inc, 2011-C3,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $25868 million CMBS loan against 175 West Jackson Blvd, a 14 million-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago, once again has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners as it’s expected...
RockStep Capital Corp bought the 839,284-square-foot shopping mall for $2242 million, resolving the last remaining asset in Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2006-3 The liquidation of the CMBS loan resulted in $7155 million of losses,...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, formally has been placed on the sales market The 101 million-square-foot property and its neighbor, the 88,921-sf West Ridge Plaza power center, had served as collateral...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CMBS special servicers continue to see a decline in the volume of loans they’re handling In October, the volume of loans in their hands declined by 371 percent from September, to $3951 billion, which...
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...