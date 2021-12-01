Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing for the speculative development of a 142,000-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The seven-story building is being developed by Gomez Development Group of Miami at 21291 NE...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $844 million, or $434,794/unit, for the 194-unit Eliot on Ocean apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The New York company bought the complex from Westbrook Partners, a New York investment...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Cobalt Partners LLC is planning to build a 103-room Springhill Suites in Menomonee Falls, Wis The local developer will build the property as part of the Whitestone Station mixed-use development, at N91 W16067 Falls...
Commercial Observer THG Properties has paid $575 million, or about $328,571/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 175 units in New Jersey The Newark, NJ, company bought the portfolio from Morgan Properties, a King of Prussia, Pa,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Metrovest Equities and BLDG Management has lined up $2175 million of financing against the 158-room Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in Montauk, NY Deutsche Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Downtown Bellevue Network Vulcan Real Estate has broken ground on Ondina, a 249-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investment firm is building the property on a 14-acre development site at 13238 NE Spring Blvd, about 12 miles west...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Carlyle Group has paid $85 million, or $485,714/unit, for the 175-unit apartment property at 22-22 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the 11-story building from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thorofare Capital has provided $3414 million of financing to cover the land acquisition and predevelopment costs for a proposed 230-unit apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Culver City, Calif...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to Wrigleyville Lofts, a 120-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood The local developer broke ground on the property in the summer of 2020 The seven-story property,...