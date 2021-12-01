Log In or Subscribe to read more
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing for the speculative development of a 142,000-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The seven-story building is being developed by Gomez Development Group of Miami at 21291 NE...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $844 million, or $434,794/unit, for the 194-unit Eliot on Ocean apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The New York company bought the complex from Westbrook Partners, a New York investment...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $32 billion for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian REIT that owns a portfolio of 112 industrial properties with 38 million square feet scattered among 19 states The non-traded...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $7515 million for three apartment properties with 566 units in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the properties from Monarch Investment & Management Group of Franktown, Colo, in a deal...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $442 million of financing against the Sunset Industrial Park, a 13 million-square-foot industrial project that’s breaking ground next year in Brooklyn, NY Eastdil Secured arranged the loan A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Metrovest Equities and BLDG Management has lined up $2175 million of financing against the 158-room Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in Montauk, NY Deutsche Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Denver Business Journal Sares Regis Group has paid $123 million, or $408,637/unit, for Waterford RiNo, a 301-unit apartment property in Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Braddock and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Covenant Capital Group has paid $443 million, or $217,157/unit, for the 204-unit Vanguard Northlake apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager bought the property, which it...
South Florida Business Journal A venture that includes Legacy Residential has bought the Tuscany Gardens Apartments, a 90-unit property in Miami for $1742 million, or about $193,556/unit Ases Realty of Coral Gables, Fla, sold the six-story complex,...