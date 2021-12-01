Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $369 million, or $177,404/unit, for Waverly Place, a 208-unit property in Melbourne, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investor acquired the property from BG Capital Management of...
An affiliate of Menlo Equities has paid $35 million, or $35158/sf, for District 237, a 99,552-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Menlo Park, Calif, investor purchased the property from KBS REIT II, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News Woodbine Development has bought the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport hotel in Dallas The local company acquired the property from an unidentified New York investor in a deal brokered by Hodges Ward Elliott The...
Commercial Observer RSE Capital Partners has paid $208 million, or $27190/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot warehouse at 22480 Randolph Drive in Sterling, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The Washington company bought the industrial property...
Dallas Morning News SmartCap has leased a nearly 400,000-square-foot industrial building at 1501 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The building that the South Africa-based vehicle accessories firm is leasing is part of the four-building Carter...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $844 million, or $434,794/unit, for the 194-unit Eliot on Ocean apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The New York company bought the complex from Westbrook Partners, a New York investment...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $32 billion for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian REIT that owns a portfolio of 112 industrial properties with 38 million square feet scattered among 19 states The non-traded...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $7515 million for three apartment properties with 566 units in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the properties from Monarch Investment & Management Group of Franktown, Colo, in a deal...
Commercial Observer THG Properties has paid $575 million, or about $328,571/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 175 units in New Jersey The Newark, NJ, company bought the portfolio from Morgan Properties, a King of Prussia, Pa,...