Dallas Morning News Woodbine Development has bought the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport hotel in Dallas The local company acquired the property from an unidentified New York investor in a deal brokered by Hodges Ward Elliott The...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the Domain at The Gate, a 350-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Boston company purchased the complex from Embrey Partners of San Antonio The sales price was not disclosed...
Boston Business Journal Eaton Vance has agreed to lease between 250,000 and 275,000 square feet of headquarters space at One Post Office Square, an 831,975-sf office building in Boston The investment company will occupy floors 14 through 20 at the...
Bisnow Omega Therapeutics has leased 89,000 square feet at the 405,000-sf One Charles Park life-sciences and office complex in Cambridge, Mass The biotechnology company is moving into its space in December 2022 It will pay an initial rent of $115/sf...
Dallas Morning News Sherwood Bedding has agreed to lease a 235,000-square-foot manufacturing center and warehouse property that’s being planned for Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The Orlando, Fla, company has signed a...
San Antonio Business Journal An affiliate of Benchmark Pyramid has bought the recently built Hilton Garden Inn along San Antonio’s River Walk area The Boston company bought the 125-room property, at 408 East Hudson St, from an affiliate of...
Austin Business Journal AMAC Holdings has paid $619 million, or about $214,931/unit, for The Mont, a 288-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The New York company bought the complex through its AMAC Fund II investment vehicle The seller was...
Austin Business Journal PlaceMKR LLC has bought the 97,311-square-foot La Frontera Plaza office building in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The Austin investor bought the property, at 2700 La Frontera Blvd, from Houghton Mifflin...
Products Engineering Corp, a tool manufacturer, has agreed to lease 72,275 square feet at Sunset Distribution Center, a 101,280-sf industrial property in Brea, Calif The property, at 566 Vanguard Way, is owned by Link Logistics Real Estate CBRE...