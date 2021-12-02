Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Casoro Group has sold a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,070 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The seller and purchase price were not known The Austin, Texas, real estate investor had purchased the...
San Antonio Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has bought The Pyramid, a 220,820-square-foot office building in San Antonio The Cleveland company acquired the property from Taurus Investment Holdings, which had purchased it 2016 JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $369 million, or $177,404/unit, for Waverly Place, a 208-unit property in Melbourne, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investor acquired the property from BG Capital Management of...
An affiliate of Menlo Equities has paid $35 million, or $35158/sf, for District 237, a 99,552-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Menlo Park, Calif, investor purchased the property from KBS REIT II, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News Woodbine Development has bought the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport hotel in Dallas The local company acquired the property from an unidentified New York investor in a deal brokered by Hodges Ward Elliott The...
Commercial Observer RSE Capital Partners has paid $208 million, or $27190/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot warehouse at 22480 Randolph Drive in Sterling, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The Washington company bought the industrial property...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the Domain at The Gate, a 350-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Boston company purchased the complex from Embrey Partners of San Antonio The sales price was not disclosed...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $844 million, or $434,794/unit, for the 194-unit Eliot on Ocean apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The New York company bought the complex from Westbrook Partners, a New York investment...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $32 billion for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian REIT that owns a portfolio of 112 industrial properties with 38 million square feet scattered among 19 states The non-traded...