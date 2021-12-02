Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Casoro Group has sold a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,070 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The seller and purchase price were not known The Austin, Texas, real estate investor had purchased the...
San Antonio Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has bought The Pyramid, a 220,820-square-foot office building in San Antonio The Cleveland company acquired the property from Taurus Investment Holdings, which had purchased it 2016 JLL...
REJournals Optima Inc has broken ground on Optima Verdana, a 100-unit apartment property in Wilmette, Ill The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer is building the property at the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, about 15 miles north of Chicago It...
Dallas Morning News Woodbine Development has bought the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport hotel in Dallas The local company acquired the property from an unidentified New York investor in a deal brokered by Hodges Ward Elliott The...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Monument Realty and Nuveen plans on constructing the Monument Innovation Center, a 135,000-square-foot office and laboratory building in Gaithersburg, Md It expects to break ground on the project in the...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the Domain at The Gate, a 350-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Boston company purchased the complex from Embrey Partners of San Antonio The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News SmartCap has leased a nearly 400,000-square-foot industrial building at 1501 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The building that the South Africa-based vehicle accessories firm is leasing is part of the four-building Carter...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing for the speculative development of a 142,000-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The seven-story building is being developed by Gomez Development Group of Miami at 21291 NE...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Cobalt Partners LLC is planning to build a 103-room Springhill Suites in Menomonee Falls, Wis The local developer will build the property as part of the Whitestone Station mixed-use development, at N91 W16067 Falls...