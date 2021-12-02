Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $32 billion for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian REIT that owns a portfolio of 112 industrial properties with 38 million square feet scattered among 19 states The non-traded...
A venture of KKR & Co and Global Infrastructure Partners, or GIP, has agreed to buy CyrusOne Inc in a deal valued at $1499 billion, including the assumption of $35 billion of debt CyrusOne is a Dallas owner of data centers that formerly was a...
A venture of Highgate Holdings and Cerberus Capital Management has agreed to buy CorePoint Lodging Inc, which was formed in 2018 through the spin-off of 316 La Quinta-branded limited-service hotels, in a deal valued at $15 billion It's paying...
The Newton, Mass, REIT has struck a deal to buy Monmouth Real Estate, topping efforts by Starwood Real Estate Income Trust and Equity Commonwealth Blackwells Capital, which owns 43 percent of Monmouth's shares and previously had made an offer to buy...
Ready Capital Corp, a New York real estate finance company specializing in the small- to middle-market segments, has agreed to buy the outstanding equity interests in funds managed by Mosaic Real Estate Investors The acquisition allows it to move...
The number of sale-leaseback transactions, driven by the heady activity in the mergers and acquisitions market, totaled 185, up 93 percent in the second quarter when compared with a year ago That's according to analysis by SLB Capital Advisors,...
Blue Owl Capital Inc, an alternative investment manager that specializes in providing financing to other investment managers and their portfolio companies, has agreed to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital, which specializes in the net-leased...
Pacific Investment Management Co, a Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm that's commonly referred to as Pimco, has agreed to acquire Columbia Property Trust Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $22 billion The deal, which includes the assumption of...
Equity Commonwealth has dropped its offer for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp after its bid failed to get enough support from Monmouth shareholders The Chicago REIT had offered to buy the Holmdel, NJ, REIT in a stock swap in which it would...