Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Peraton has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 1875 Explorer St in Reston, Va The information technology company will move its headquarters into the building by next September Its current operations are in Herndon, Va,...
Bisnow SimpliSafe has leased 150,000 square feet at 100 Summer St, a 11 million-sf office building in Boston The security systems maker is moving into the space next fall It currently leases 70,000 sf at 294 Washington St, also in Boston Rockpoint...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of EZ Real Estate has paid $591 million, or $250,423/unit, for Tides on 19th, a 236-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle investor purchased the property from Tides Equities in a deal brokered by CBRE The property,...
Dallas Morning News SmartCap has leased a nearly 400,000-square-foot industrial building at 1501 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The building that the South Africa-based vehicle accessories firm is leasing is part of the four-building Carter...
Downtown Bellevue Network Vulcan Real Estate has broken ground on Ondina, a 249-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investment firm is building the property on a 14-acre development site at 13238 NE Spring Blvd, about 12 miles west...
Denver Business Journal Sares Regis Group has paid $123 million, or $408,637/unit, for Waterford RiNo, a 301-unit apartment property in Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Braddock and...
Boston Business Journal Eaton Vance has agreed to lease between 250,000 and 275,000 square feet of headquarters space at One Post Office Square, an 831,975-sf office building in Boston The investment company will occupy floors 14 through 20 at the...
Bisnow Omega Therapeutics has leased 89,000 square feet at the 405,000-sf One Charles Park life-sciences and office complex in Cambridge, Mass The biotechnology company is moving into its space in December 2022 It will pay an initial rent of $115/sf...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Seefried Industrial Properties and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property at the Visalia Industrial Park in Visalia, Calif Seefried, of Atlanta, and USAA, of San...