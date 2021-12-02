Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Casoro Group has sold a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,070 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The seller and purchase price were not known The Austin, Texas, real estate investor had purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Fortress Investment Group wants to redevelop the three-building Hillcrest Oaks office park in Dallas into an apartment complex with more than 400 units The New York company owns the 200,000-square-foot property, which was built...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of EZ Real Estate has paid $591 million, or $250,423/unit, for Tides on 19th, a 236-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle investor purchased the property from Tides Equities in a deal brokered by CBRE The property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $369 million, or $177,404/unit, for Waverly Place, a 208-unit property in Melbourne, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investor acquired the property from BG Capital Management of...
An affiliate of Menlo Equities has paid $35 million, or $35158/sf, for District 237, a 99,552-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Menlo Park, Calif, investor purchased the property from KBS REIT II, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News Woodbine Development has bought the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport hotel in Dallas The local company acquired the property from an unidentified New York investor in a deal brokered by Hodges Ward Elliott The...
Commercial Observer RSE Capital Partners has paid $208 million, or $27190/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot warehouse at 22480 Randolph Drive in Sterling, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The Washington company bought the industrial property...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the Domain at The Gate, a 350-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Boston company purchased the complex from Embrey Partners of San Antonio The sales price was not disclosed...
Dallas Morning News SmartCap has leased a nearly 400,000-square-foot industrial building at 1501 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The building that the South Africa-based vehicle accessories firm is leasing is part of the four-building Carter...