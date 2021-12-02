Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Peraton has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 1875 Explorer St in Reston, Va The information technology company will move its headquarters into the building by next September Its current operations are in Herndon, Va,...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...
Dallas Morning News Fortress Investment Group wants to redevelop the three-building Hillcrest Oaks office park in Dallas into an apartment complex with more than 400 units The New York company owns the 200,000-square-foot property, which was built...
REJournals Optima Inc has broken ground on Optima Verdana, a 100-unit apartment property in Wilmette, Ill The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer is building the property at the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, about 15 miles north of Chicago It...
Commercial Observer RSE Capital Partners has paid $208 million, or $27190/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot warehouse at 22480 Randolph Drive in Sterling, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The Washington company bought the industrial property...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Monument Realty and Nuveen plans on constructing the Monument Innovation Center, a 135,000-square-foot office and laboratory building in Gaithersburg, Md It expects to break ground on the project in the...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing for the speculative development of a 142,000-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The seven-story building is being developed by Gomez Development Group of Miami at 21291 NE...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Cobalt Partners LLC is planning to build a 103-room Springhill Suites in Menomonee Falls, Wis The local developer will build the property as part of the Whitestone Station mixed-use development, at N91 W16067 Falls...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $442 million of financing against the Sunset Industrial Park, a 13 million-square-foot industrial project that’s breaking ground next year in Brooklyn, NY Eastdil Secured arranged the loan A...