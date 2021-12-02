Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Fortress Investment Group wants to redevelop the three-building Hillcrest Oaks office park in Dallas into an apartment complex with more than 400 units The New York company owns the 200,000-square-foot property, which was built...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Monument Realty and Nuveen plans on constructing the Monument Innovation Center, a 135,000-square-foot office and laboratory building in Gaithersburg, Md It expects to break ground on the project in the...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing for the speculative development of a 142,000-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The seven-story building is being developed by Gomez Development Group of Miami at 21291 NE...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Cobalt Partners LLC is planning to build a 103-room Springhill Suites in Menomonee Falls, Wis The local developer will build the property as part of the Whitestone Station mixed-use development, at N91 W16067 Falls...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $442 million of financing against the Sunset Industrial Park, a 13 million-square-foot industrial project that’s breaking ground next year in Brooklyn, NY Eastdil Secured arranged the loan A...
Downtown Bellevue Network Vulcan Real Estate has broken ground on Ondina, a 249-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Seattle investment firm is building the property on a 14-acre development site at 13238 NE Spring Blvd, about 12 miles west...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thorofare Capital has provided $3414 million of financing to cover the land acquisition and predevelopment costs for a proposed 230-unit apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Culver City, Calif...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to Wrigleyville Lofts, a 120-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood The local developer broke ground on the property in the summer of 2020 The seven-story property,...
Dallas Morning News Sherwood Bedding has agreed to lease a 235,000-square-foot manufacturing center and warehouse property that’s being planned for Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The Orlando, Fla, company has signed a...