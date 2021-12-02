Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Galman Group has broken ground on the Flats, a 104-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pa, about 11 miles north of downtown Philadelphia The property, at 261 Old York Road, will be part of...
Phoenix Business Journal Best Buy Inc has agreed to lease 800,000 square feet at the First Pebble Creek industrial park that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz, about 20 miles west of Phoenix Work on the property, at 4580 North Pebble...
Bisnow SimpliSafe has leased 150,000 square feet at 100 Summer St, a 11 million-sf office building in Boston The security systems maker is moving into the space next fall It currently leases 70,000 sf at 294 Washington St, also in Boston Rockpoint...
Commercial Observer RSE Capital Partners has paid $208 million, or $27190/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot warehouse at 22480 Randolph Drive in Sterling, Va, about 30 miles west of Washington, DC The Washington company bought the industrial property...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Monument Realty and Nuveen plans on constructing the Monument Innovation Center, a 135,000-square-foot office and laboratory building in Gaithersburg, Md It expects to break ground on the project in the...
Dallas Morning News SmartCap has leased a nearly 400,000-square-foot industrial building at 1501 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The building that the South Africa-based vehicle accessories firm is leasing is part of the four-building Carter...
Boston Business Journal Eaton Vance has agreed to lease between 250,000 and 275,000 square feet of headquarters space at One Post Office Square, an 831,975-sf office building in Boston The investment company will occupy floors 14 through 20 at the...
Bisnow Omega Therapeutics has leased 89,000 square feet at the 405,000-sf One Charles Park life-sciences and office complex in Cambridge, Mass The biotechnology company is moving into its space in December 2022 It will pay an initial rent of $115/sf...
Washington Business Journal A venture of the Carr Cos and the Donohoe Cos plans to build a 380-unit apartment property at 5500 Wisconsin Ave in Chevy Chase, Md, a suburb of Washington, DC The Montgomery County, Md, Planning Board initially approved...