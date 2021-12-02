Log In or Subscribe to read more
North American Real Estate has paid $302 million, or $18130/unit, for Market Plaza, a 166,572-square-foot retail center in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Schaumburg, Ill, investor purchased the property from RPT Realty of New York, which was represented by JLL...
Crain’s Chicago Business Dermody Properties has agreed to pay $232 million, or $12211/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot office property at 2775 Sanders Road in Northbrook, Ill, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago The deal is expected to close...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nicol Investment Co has paid $685 million, or $285,417/unit, for the 240-unit Madison Pointe apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, company bought the property from Eastwind...
Dallas Business Journal Casoro Group has sold a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,070 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The seller and purchase price were not known The Austin, Texas, real estate investor had purchased the...
San Antonio Business Journal Boyd Watterson Asset Management has bought The Pyramid, a 220,820-square-foot office building in San Antonio The Cleveland company acquired the property from Taurus Investment Holdings, which had purchased it 2016 JLL...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of EZ Real Estate has paid $591 million, or $250,423/unit, for Tides on 19th, a 236-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle investor purchased the property from Tides Equities in a deal brokered by CBRE The property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $369 million, or $177,404/unit, for Waverly Place, a 208-unit property in Melbourne, Fla The Tampa, Fla, investor acquired the property from BG Capital Management of...
An affiliate of Menlo Equities has paid $35 million, or $35158/sf, for District 237, a 99,552-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Menlo Park, Calif, investor purchased the property from KBS REIT II, which was represented by CBRE The...
Dallas Morning News Woodbine Development has bought the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport hotel in Dallas The local company acquired the property from an unidentified New York investor in a deal brokered by Hodges Ward Elliott The...