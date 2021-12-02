Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Peraton has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 1875 Explorer St in Reston, Va The information technology company will move its headquarters into the building by next September Its current operations are in Herndon, Va,...
Phoenix Business Journal Best Buy Inc has agreed to lease 800,000 square feet at the First Pebble Creek industrial park that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz, about 20 miles west of Phoenix Work on the property, at 4580 North Pebble...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...
Dallas Morning News SmartCap has leased a nearly 400,000-square-foot industrial building at 1501 Joel East Road in Fort Worth, Texas The building that the South Africa-based vehicle accessories firm is leasing is part of the four-building Carter...
Commercial Observer THG Properties has paid $575 million, or about $328,571/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 175 units in New Jersey The Newark, NJ, company bought the portfolio from Morgan Properties, a King of Prussia, Pa,...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $442 million of financing against the Sunset Industrial Park, a 13 million-square-foot industrial project that’s breaking ground next year in Brooklyn, NY Eastdil Secured arranged the loan A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Metrovest Equities and BLDG Management has lined up $2175 million of financing against the 158-room Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in Montauk, NY Deutsche Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Boston Business Journal Eaton Vance has agreed to lease between 250,000 and 275,000 square feet of headquarters space at One Post Office Square, an 831,975-sf office building in Boston The investment company will occupy floors 14 through 20 at the...
Bisnow Omega Therapeutics has leased 89,000 square feet at the 405,000-sf One Charles Park life-sciences and office complex in Cambridge, Mass The biotechnology company is moving into its space in December 2022 It will pay an initial rent of $115/sf...