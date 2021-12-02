Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nolan Reynolds International, which is better known by its acronym, NRI, has recapitalized the Thesis Miami, a mixed-use property with a 245-room hotel, 204 apartment units and ground-floor retail space in Coral Gables, Fla Fresh equity has been...
Philadelphia Business Journal Galman Group has broken ground on the Flats, a 104-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pa, about 11 miles north of downtown Philadelphia The property, at 261 Old York Road, will be part of...
Bisnow SimpliSafe has leased 150,000 square feet at 100 Summer St, a 11 million-sf office building in Boston The security systems maker is moving into the space next fall It currently leases 70,000 sf at 294 Washington St, also in Boston Rockpoint...
Dallas Morning News Fortress Investment Group wants to redevelop the three-building Hillcrest Oaks office park in Dallas into an apartment complex with more than 400 units The New York company owns the 200,000-square-foot property, which was built...
REJournals Optima Inc has broken ground on Optima Verdana, a 100-unit apartment property in Wilmette, Ill The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer is building the property at the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, about 15 miles north of Chicago It...
Wells Fargo Bank and United Overseas Bank have provided $690 million of financing against a portfolio of 44 net-leased industrial, office and data-center properties with 685 million square feet owned by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust The...
CenterSquare Investment Management has made a $35 million equity investment in Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT capitalized by accredited investors that owns 75 medical properties with 2 million square feet, primarily in the Southeastern...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Monument Realty and Nuveen plans on constructing the Monument Innovation Center, a 135,000-square-foot office and laboratory building in Gaithersburg, Md It expects to break ground on the project in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $38 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Pavilion at Lake Eve, a 264-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan takes out a like-sized...