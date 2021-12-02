Log In or Subscribe to read more
CenterSquare Investment Management has made a $35 million equity investment in Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT capitalized by accredited investors that owns 75 medical properties with 2 million square feet, primarily in the Southeastern...
Dwight Capital has provided $38 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Pavilion at Lake Eve, a 264-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan takes out a like-sized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by an affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has provided $665 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $120 million, or $670,391/sf, purchase of the...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing for the speculative development of a 142,000-square-foot medical-office building in Aventura, Fla The seven-story building is being developed by Gomez Development Group of Miami at 21291 NE...
Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $844 million, or $434,794/unit, for the 194-unit Eliot on Ocean apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The New York company bought the complex from Westbrook Partners, a New York investment...
Commercial Observer THG Properties has paid $575 million, or about $328,571/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 175 units in New Jersey The Newark, NJ, company bought the portfolio from Morgan Properties, a King of Prussia, Pa,...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $442 million of financing against the Sunset Industrial Park, a 13 million-square-foot industrial project that’s breaking ground next year in Brooklyn, NY Eastdil Secured arranged the loan A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Metrovest Equities and BLDG Management has lined up $2175 million of financing against the 158-room Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in Montauk, NY Deutsche Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Carlyle Group has paid $85 million, or $485,714/unit, for the 175-unit apartment property at 22-22 Jackson Ave in Queens, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the 11-story building from...