A venture of Summit Capital Venture Group and Rockefeller Group is planning to build the 250-unit apartment project at 1158 Delaware St in Denver It will have two swimming pools, a fitness center, multiple terraces with lounge areas, spa, clubhouse,...
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Seven Oaks Co has proposed building a 256,000-square-foot industrial project in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Atlanta company wants to develop the five-building property on a 24-acre site...
Philadelphia Business Journal Galman Group has broken ground on the Flats, a 104-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pa, about 11 miles north of downtown Philadelphia The property, at 261 Old York Road, will be part of...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...
Dallas Morning News Fortress Investment Group wants to redevelop the three-building Hillcrest Oaks office park in Dallas into an apartment complex with more than 400 units The New York company owns the 200,000-square-foot property, which was built...
REJournals Optima Inc has broken ground on Optima Verdana, a 100-unit apartment property in Wilmette, Ill The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer is building the property at the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, about 15 miles north of Chicago It...