Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Founders Hospitality LLC has proposed building the Stirling Resort and Spa in Dunedin, Fla, about five miles northeast of Clearwater, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer plans to build the three-story project on a 178-acre...
A venture of Summit Capital Venture Group and Rockefeller Group is planning to build the 250-unit apartment project at 1158 Delaware St in Denver It will have two swimming pools, a fitness center, multiple terraces with lounge areas, spa, clubhouse,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Seven Oaks Co has proposed building a 256,000-square-foot industrial project in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Atlanta company wants to develop the five-building property on a 24-acre site...
Orlando Business Journal WPT Management Trust LI is buying 234 acres of vacant land in Apopka, Fla, for a planned three-building industrial project The Minneapolis developer wants to build the 25 million-square-foot property at 4670 West Orange...
Philadelphia Business Journal Galman Group has broken ground on the Flats, a 104-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pa, about 11 miles north of downtown Philadelphia The property, at 261 Old York Road, will be part of...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...
Dallas Business Journal Casoro Group has sold a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,070 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The seller and purchase price were not known The Austin, Texas, real estate investor had purchased the...