Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $220 million of financing against the 593,000-square-foot creative-office building at 2400 Market St in Philadelphia Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Lubert-Adler and PMC Property Group acquired...
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
The Real Deal PCCP LLC has provided $170 million of financing against 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan The Bromley Cos, which has owned the 10-story building since...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
Nolan Reynolds International, which is better known by its acronym, NRI, has recapitalized the Thesis Miami, a mixed-use property with a 245-room hotel, 204 apartment units and ground-floor retail space in Coral Gables, Fla Fresh equity has been...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...
Wells Fargo Bank and United Overseas Bank have provided $690 million of financing against a portfolio of 44 net-leased industrial, office and data-center properties with 685 million square feet owned by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust The...
CenterSquare Investment Management has made a $35 million equity investment in Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT capitalized by accredited investors that owns 75 medical properties with 2 million square feet, primarily in the Southeastern...
Dwight Capital has provided $38 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Pavilion at Lake Eve, a 264-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan takes out a like-sized...