Columbia Pacific Advisors has provided $505 million of mortgage financing to help facilitate Burnett Equities' $55 million purchase of the 530-room Martinique Hotel in midtown Manhattan The senior financing is part of a $71 million package that was...
Commercial Observer Monday Properties has paid $1456 million for a pair of office buildings with a combined 514,000 square feet in northern Virginia The New York company paid $118 million, or $35758/sf, for the 330,000-sf Three Ballston Plaza in...
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
The Real Deal PCCP LLC has provided $170 million of financing against 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan The Bromley Cos, which has owned the 10-story building since...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
Nolan Reynolds International, which is better known by its acronym, NRI, has recapitalized the Thesis Miami, a mixed-use property with a 245-room hotel, 204 apartment units and ground-floor retail space in Coral Gables, Fla Fresh equity has been...
Philadelphia Business Journal Galman Group has broken ground on the Flats, a 104-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pa, about 11 miles north of downtown Philadelphia The property, at 261 Old York Road, will be part of...
Bisnow Peraton has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 1875 Explorer St in Reston, Va The information technology company will move its headquarters into the building by next September Its current operations are in Herndon, Va,...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...