Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties has paid $72 million, or $42295/sf, for Rev360, a 170,234-square-foot office property in Denver The San Francisco investment company purchased the five-story property from its developer,...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago for $36 million, or $188,482/room The deal is scheduled to close by the end of the first quarter The prospective buyer could not immediately be learned...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Founders Hospitality LLC has proposed building the Stirling Resort and Spa in Dunedin, Fla, about five miles northeast of Clearwater, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer plans to build the three-story project on a 178-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
Dayton Daily News Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $225 million, or $5670/sf, for three industrial properties with 396,800 square feet in Troy, Ohio The Boston REIT purchased the properties from Culmen Real Estate Services, which was represented by...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Seven Oaks Co has proposed building a 256,000-square-foot industrial project in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Atlanta company wants to develop the five-building property on a 24-acre site...