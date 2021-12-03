Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shidler Group has paid $153 million, or $353,349/unit, for the 433-unit Sealofts at Boynton Village apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla, about 15 miles south of West Palm Beach, Fla The Honolulu...
Commercial Observer Deutsche Bank has provided $220 million of financing against the 593,000-square-foot creative-office building at 2400 Market St in Philadelphia Newmark arranged the loan A venture of Lubert-Adler and PMC Property Group acquired...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties has paid $72 million, or $42295/sf, for Rev360, a 170,234-square-foot office property in Denver The San Francisco investment company purchased the five-story property from its developer,...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago for $36 million, or $188,482/room The deal is scheduled to close by the end of the first quarter The prospective buyer could not immediately be learned...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has bought the 219-room Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $54 million, or about $246,575/unit An...
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
Dayton Daily News Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $225 million, or $5670/sf, for three industrial properties with 396,800 square feet in Troy, Ohio The Boston REIT purchased the properties from Culmen Real Estate Services, which was represented by...