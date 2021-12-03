Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments declined yet again in November, to $2453 billion from $2545 billion in October, according to Trepp Inc It marks the...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance so far this year has topped $103 billion, marking the busiest year since before the Global Financial Crisis Expectations are for only slightly more issuance in 2022 This year's frenzy was the result of a booming...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Promenade Shops at Centerra, a 493,160-square-foot retail center in Loveland, Colo, has had its appraised value increase by nearly a quarter, to $95 million That’s good news for investors in Natixis...
Kohan Retail Investment Group, the most prolific buyer of malls backing distressed CMBS loans, has paid $55 million for the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia The property, previously owned by Simon Property Group, had been encumbered by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $9179 million CMBS loan against the Belden Village shopping mall in Canton, Ohio, has been granted a five-year term extension to July 2026 The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley I Inc, 2011-C3,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $25868 million CMBS loan against 175 West Jackson Blvd, a 14 million-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago, once again has transferred to special servicer LNR Partners as it’s expected...
RockStep Capital Corp bought the 839,284-square-foot shopping mall for $2242 million, resolving the last remaining asset in Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2006-3 The liquidation of the CMBS loan resulted in $7155 million of losses,...
Starwood Property Trust, which in 2016 and 2018 had purchased a total of 61 affordable-housing properties with 15,057 units in Florida for $125 billion, has completely cashed out of the portfolio that it refers to as WoodStar I and II But it still...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, formally has been placed on the sales market The 101 million-square-foot property and its neighbor, the 88,921-sf West Ridge Plaza power center, had served as collateral...