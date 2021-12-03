Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
Nolan Reynolds International, which is better known by its acronym, NRI, has recapitalized the Thesis Miami, a mixed-use property with a 245-room hotel, 204 apartment units and ground-floor retail space in Coral Gables, Fla Fresh equity has been...
Bisnow SimpliSafe has leased 150,000 square feet at 100 Summer St, a 11 million-sf office building in Boston The security systems maker is moving into the space next fall It currently leases 70,000 sf at 294 Washington St, also in Boston Rockpoint...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...
Wells Fargo Bank and United Overseas Bank have provided $690 million of financing against a portfolio of 44 net-leased industrial, office and data-center properties with 685 million square feet owned by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust The...
CenterSquare Investment Management has made a $35 million equity investment in Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT capitalized by accredited investors that owns 75 medical properties with 2 million square feet, primarily in the Southeastern...
Dwight Capital has provided $38 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Pavilion at Lake Eve, a 264-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan takes out a like-sized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by an affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has provided $665 million of mortgage financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $120 million, or $670,391/sf, purchase of the...