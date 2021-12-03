Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
CARROLL has paid $175 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 715 units in Atlanta The local investment manager bought the 340-unit Artisan from FPA Multifamily of Irvine, Calif, and the 375-unit Berkshires at Lenox Park from...
North American Real Estate has paid $302 million, or $18130/unit, for Market Plaza, a 166,572-square-foot retail center in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Schaumburg, Ill, investor purchased the property from RPT Realty of New York, which was represented by JLL...
Crain’s Chicago Business Dermody Properties has agreed to pay $232 million, or $12211/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot office property at 2775 Sanders Road in Northbrook, Ill, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago The deal is expected to close...
Lument, the former Orix Real Estate Capital Holdings, has provided $412 million of short-term mortgage financing to facilitate the Lynd Co’s $466 million, or $209,910/unit, acquisition of the 222-unit Legends Lakeline apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nicol Investment Co has paid $685 million, or $285,417/unit, for the 240-unit Madison Pointe apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, company bought the property from Eastwind...
Dallas Business Journal Casoro Group has sold a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,070 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area The seller and purchase price were not known The Austin, Texas, real estate investor had purchased the...