Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has bought the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $54 million, or about $246,575/unit An affiliate of Pan...
A venture of Summit Capital Venture Group and Rockefeller Group is planning to build the 250-unit apartment project at 1158 Delaware St in Denver It will have two swimming pools, a fitness center, multiple terraces with lounge areas, spa, clubhouse,...
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Seven Oaks Co has proposed building a 256,000-square-foot industrial project in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Atlanta company wants to develop the five-building property on a 24-acre site...
Orlando Business Journal WPT Management Trust LI is buying 234 acres of vacant land in Apopka, Fla, for a planned three-building industrial project The Minneapolis developer wants to build the 25 million-square-foot property at 4670 West Orange...