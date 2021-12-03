Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Monday Properties has paid $1456 million for a pair of office buildings with a combined 514,000 square feet in northern Virginia The New York company paid $118 million, or $35758/sf, for the 330,000-sf Three Ballston Plaza in...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties has paid $72 million, or $42295/sf, for Rev360, a 170,234-square-foot office property in Denver The San Francisco investment company purchased the five-story property from its developer,...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago for $36 million, or $188,482/room The deal is scheduled to close by the end of the first quarter The prospective buyer could not immediately be learned...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has bought the 219-room Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $54 million, or about $246,575/unit An...
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
Dayton Daily News Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $225 million, or $5670/sf, for three industrial properties with 396,800 square feet in Troy, Ohio The Boston REIT purchased the properties from Culmen Real Estate Services, which was represented by...
CARROLL has paid $175 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 715 units in Atlanta The local investment manager bought the 340-unit Artisan from FPA Multifamily of Irvine, Calif, and the 375-unit Berkshires at Lenox Park from...