Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to sell the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago for $36 million, or $188,482/room The deal is scheduled to close by the end of the first quarter The prospective buyer could not immediately be learned...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has bought the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $54 million, or about $246,575/unit An affiliate of Pan...
A venture of Summit Capital Venture Group and Rockefeller Group is planning to build the 250-unit apartment project at 1158 Delaware St in Denver It will have two swimming pools, a fitness center, multiple terraces with lounge areas, spa, clubhouse,...
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
Dayton Daily News Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $225 million, or $5670/sf, for three industrial properties with 396,800 square feet in Troy, Ohio The Boston REIT purchased the properties from Culmen Real Estate Services, which was represented by...
CARROLL has paid $175 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 715 units in Atlanta The local investment manager bought the 340-unit Artisan from FPA Multifamily of Irvine, Calif, and the 375-unit Berkshires at Lenox Park from...
North American Real Estate has paid $302 million, or $18130/unit, for Market Plaza, a 166,572-square-foot retail center in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Schaumburg, Ill, investor purchased the property from RPT Realty of New York, which was represented by JLL...