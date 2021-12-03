Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Seven Oaks Co has proposed building a 256,000-square-foot industrial project in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Atlanta company wants to develop the five-building property on a 24-acre site...
Orlando Business Journal WPT Management Trust LI is buying 234 acres of vacant land in Apopka, Fla, for a planned three-building industrial project The Minneapolis developer wants to build the 25 million-square-foot property at 4670 West Orange...
Philadelphia Business Journal Galman Group has broken ground on the Flats, a 104-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pa, about 11 miles north of downtown Philadelphia The property, at 261 Old York Road, will be part of...
Phoenix Business Journal Best Buy Inc has agreed to lease 800,000 square feet at the First Pebble Creek industrial park that’s under construction in Goodyear, Ariz, about 20 miles west of Phoenix Work on the property, at 4580 North Pebble...
The Real Deal Lalezarian Properties has secured $170 million of construction financing against the 260-unit apartment project at 606 West 30th St in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided the debt Lalezarian, a New York developer, plans on setting...
Dallas Morning News Fortress Investment Group wants to redevelop the three-building Hillcrest Oaks office park in Dallas into an apartment complex with more than 400 units The New York company owns the 200,000-square-foot property, which was built...
REJournals Optima Inc has broken ground on Optima Verdana, a 100-unit apartment property in Wilmette, Ill The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer is building the property at the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, about 15 miles north of Chicago It...
AZ Big Media An affiliate of EZ Real Estate has paid $591 million, or $250,423/unit, for Tides on 19th, a 236-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Seattle investor purchased the property from Tides Equities in a deal brokered by CBRE The property,...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Monument Realty and Nuveen plans on constructing the Monument Innovation Center, a 135,000-square-foot office and laboratory building in Gaithersburg, Md It expects to break ground on the project in the...