The Real Deal PCCP LLC has provided $170 million of financing against 122 Fifth Ave, a 300,000-square-foot office and retail building in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan The Bromley Cos, which has owned the 10-story building since...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Founders Hospitality LLC has proposed building the Stirling Resort and Spa in Dunedin, Fla, about five miles northeast of Clearwater, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer plans to build the three-story project on a 178-acre...
A venture of Summit Capital Venture Group and Rockefeller Group is planning to build the 250-unit apartment project at 1158 Delaware St in Denver It will have two swimming pools, a fitness center, multiple terraces with lounge areas, spa, clubhouse,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Seven Oaks Co has proposed building a 256,000-square-foot industrial project in Chamblee, Ga, about 14 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Atlanta company wants to develop the five-building property on a 24-acre site...
Orlando Business Journal WPT Management Trust LI is buying 234 acres of vacant land in Apopka, Fla, for a planned three-building industrial project The Minneapolis developer wants to build the 25 million-square-foot property at 4670 West Orange...
Nolan Reynolds International, which is better known by its acronym, NRI, has recapitalized the Thesis Miami, a mixed-use property with a 245-room hotel, 204 apartment units and ground-floor retail space in Coral Gables, Fla Fresh equity has been...
Philadelphia Business Journal Galman Group has broken ground on the Flats, a 104-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, Pa, about 11 miles north of downtown Philadelphia The property, at 261 Old York Road, will be part of...
Bisnow SimpliSafe has leased 150,000 square feet at 100 Summer St, a 11 million-sf office building in Boston The security systems maker is moving into the space next fall It currently leases 70,000 sf at 294 Washington St, also in Boston Rockpoint...