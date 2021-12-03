Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Shorenstein Properties has paid $72 million, or $42295/sf, for Rev360, a 170,234-square-foot office property in Denver The San Francisco investment company purchased the five-story property from its developer,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has bought the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $54 million, or about $246,575/unit An affiliate of Pan...
South Florida Business Journal Victoria One Management has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 221 units in South Florida for a combined $3116 million The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company sold 116-unit Waterford Villas, at 6954 SW Fifth St in...
South Florida Business Journal UniVista Insurance has bought the 100,000-square-foot Gables View office building in Miami for $475 million, or about $475/sf Century Homebuilders Group sold the property at 850 NW 42nd Ave UniVista, one of the largest...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar has bought Arium Mooresville, a 268-unit apartment property in Mooresville, NC, for $645 million, or about $240,672/unit The Charleston, SC, company bought the complex from CARROLL of Atlanta, which had acquired...
Dayton Daily News Plymouth Industrial REIT has paid $225 million, or $5670/sf, for three industrial properties with 396,800 square feet in Troy, Ohio The Boston REIT purchased the properties from Culmen Real Estate Services, which was represented by...
CARROLL has paid $175 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 715 units in Atlanta The local investment manager bought the 340-unit Artisan from FPA Multifamily of Irvine, Calif, and the 375-unit Berkshires at Lenox Park from...
North American Real Estate has paid $302 million, or $18130/unit, for Market Plaza, a 166,572-square-foot retail center in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Schaumburg, Ill, investor purchased the property from RPT Realty of New York, which was represented by JLL...
Crain’s Chicago Business Dermody Properties has agreed to pay $232 million, or $12211/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot office property at 2775 Sanders Road in Northbrook, Ill, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago The deal is expected to close...