Orlando Business Journal AEW Capital Management has sold the 10-building SouthPark Center office park in Orlando, Fla, for $315 million, or $252/sf The Boston investment manager sold the 125 million-square-foot property, which it had acquired in...
Commercial Property Executive Silver Point Development is teaming with an affiliate of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners to build Elevation25, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Mead, Colo The first phase of the property will be...
Louisville Business First LDG Development is planning to build the 276-unit Midlane Point Apartments in Louisville, Ky The local developer will build the property at 3042 Hikes Lane, on the site of a vacant church and school building It’s...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co has provided $455 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 321 units in northern New Jersey The insurer lent $315 million against the 227-unit Village Manor in Nutley,...
Dallas Morning News Johnson Development Associates Inc has filed plans to build a nearly 850,000-square-foot industrial project in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The Spartanburg, SC, company has proposed the three-building project...
Commercial Observer A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and HIG Realty Partners has secured $1633 million of construction financing against a 921,000-square-foot industrial project in Brewster, NY Heitman provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of Rieber Developments has lined up $838 million of construction financing for a mixed-use project currently under construction in Aventura, Fla BridgeInvest of Miami provided a $635 million construction loan,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors has bought the 219-room Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $54 million, or about $246,575/unit An...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Founders Hospitality LLC has proposed building the Stirling Resort and Spa in Dunedin, Fla, about five miles northeast of Clearwater, Fla The Tampa, Fla, developer plans to build the three-story project on a 178-acre...